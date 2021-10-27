'Dread Head Cowboy' says he's calling Lightfoot to testify at trial next month

Adam Hollingsworth, otherwise known as "the Dread Head Cowboy," rides his horse Prince in the Loop on June 16, 2020. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times

A fed-up Cook County judge on Wednesday warned Adam Hollingsworth, better known as the Dread Head Cowboy, that he'll be going to trial at the end of next month whether he's ready or not.

Hollingsworth, 34, is representing himself against a charge of animal cruelty stemming from a horseback ride he took last summer on the Dan Ryan Expressway to raise awareness about violence against youth. Hollingsworth said he was prepared for trial even though he has yet to serve subpoenas to several witnesses he plans to have testify on his behalf, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

"I would like to subpoena Lori Lightfoot as a character witness. Lori is someone that I worked for with my horse as a Census Chicago Cowboy prior to this case," he wrote in the filing.

