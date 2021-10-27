COVID-19 update: 2,013 new cases, 26 more deaths, 1,229 hospitalizations

New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,013 Wednesday with 26 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,229 COVID-19 patients Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, 70,688 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 41,413.

The federal government has delivered 18,486,155 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 15,413,958 shots have been administered.

So far, 7,235,077 people have been fully vaccinated or nearly 56.8% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 1.8% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,690,274 and 25,707 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 107,969 virus tests in the last 24 hours.