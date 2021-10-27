 

COVID-19 update: 2,013 new cases, 26 more deaths, 1,229 hospitalizations

  • Illinois hospitals were treating 1,229 COVID-19 patients Tuesday night.

    Illinois hospitals were treating 1,229 COVID-19 patients Tuesday night. Associated Press

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 10/27/2021 12:24 PM

New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,013 Wednesday with 26 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,229 COVID-19 patients Tuesday night.

 

On Tuesday, 70,688 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 41,413.

The federal government has delivered 18,486,155 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 15,413,958 shots have been administered.

So far, 7,235,077 people have been fully vaccinated or nearly 56.8% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 1.8% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,690,274 and 25,707 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 107,969 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 