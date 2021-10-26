Union president says Chicago police would agree to daily COVID testing

Chicago police union President John Catanzara said Tuesday his union members would agree to testing every day, but he's still encouraging them to defy the city's vaccine mandate.

"We will be OK with our members getting a rapid test every day they report to work, before they walk into roll call so they know if you're contagious or not. Your vaccine status shouldn't matter at that point," Catanzara said.

Catanzara said officers who test negative would go to work.

