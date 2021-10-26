Huntley man sentenced to 20 years in prison for child porn possession

A Huntley man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Jeffrey L. Gwin, 59, will also have to register as a sex offender, according to a news release from the Illinois attorney general's office.

Kane County Judge John Barsanti sentenced him.

Gwin pleaded guilty in February to five felony counts of possession of child pornography depicting a child under the age of 13. Authorities say he uploaded images to the internet.

The news release said authorities received a tip about Gwin from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He was arrested on June 25, 2019.

He also pleaded guilty, on Oct. 14, to a charge of financial exploitation of an elderly person, in a case prosecuted by the Kane County state's attorney's office. He was sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to pay restitution of $51,206.

Gwin will serve the sentences consecutively.

Gwin was convicted in 1992 in DuPage County of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child under the age of 13. The victim was someone he knew. Gwin was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years of probation and counseling.