Feder: NBC 5 announces sports anchor to help replace Siafa Lewis

WMAQ-Channel 5 announced a couple of high-profile changes to its sports department Tuesday, prompted by the departure of lead sports anchor Siafa Lewis after seven years at the NBC-owned station.

Lewis is leaving to become a Monday-through-Friday news anchor at KYW, the CBS-owned station in Philadelphia, where he grew up. His last day at WMAQ will be Nov. 4.

Joining NBC 5 as a part-time sports reporter and anchor is Leila Rahimi, who continues to co-host middays with Dan Bernstein on Audacy sports/talk WSCR 670-AM. Before landing at The Score in January, Rahimi spent five years as anchor, host and reporter for NBC Sports Chicago.

