Feder: Good Karma Brands names Keith Williams new boss for Chicago's ESPN 1000

Good Karma Brands has moved quickly to name a new market manager for Chicago, overseeing ESPN Radio sports/talk WMVP 1000-AM.

Keith Williams, a 22-year veteran of the Milwaukee-based company, was appointed Tuesday to replace Mike Thomas, who resigned earlier this month after two years in the position. Thomas left to join Audacy as senior vice president and Boston market manager.

As a vice president and partner at Good Karma Brands, Williams most recently has been the company's market manager in Madison, Wisconsin. Earlier he headed stations in Cleveland, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.

"I'm thrilled to join the team at ESPN 1000 and work with the talented group of teammates and loyal partners we have in Chicago," Williams said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to furthering Good Karma's track record as a best-in-class operator of world class brands to ESPN Chicago and can't wait to get started."

