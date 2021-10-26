Des Plaines police: Man had loaded gun, alcohol in car

A suburban man is facing charges after Des Plaines police found a loaded handgun and a cup of alcohol in his car during a search, authorities said Tuesday.

Joshua Spears-Johnson, 31, of the 15000 block of Vine Avenue in Harvey, was arrested early Sunday and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol and several motor-vehicle violations.

Police confronted Spears-Johnson about 2:45 a.m. on the 1300 block of South Fifth Avenue after responding to a complaint about a suspicious person.

An officer spotted Spears-Johnson in a Pontiac parked and running in a no-parking zone, police said. The car's registration was expired.

Spears-Johnson reportedly said he was there looking for a friend who lives in the area. When the officer checked his ID, he learned Spears-Johnson's driver's license had been suspended, police said.

The officer smelled alcohol and burned marijuana in the car, police said.

While speaking with the officer, Spears-Johnson said there was a gun under the driver's seat, police said, and the officer found it.

Spears-Johnson subsequently was arrested. Following sobriety tests at the police station, officers learned Spears-Johnson's blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%, police said.