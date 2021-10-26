 

COVID-19 update: 2,213 new cases, 34 more deaths, 1,230 hospitalizations

  • So far, 7,223,764 people have been fully vaccinated or 56.7% of Illinois' 12.7 million population.

New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,213 Tuesday with 34 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,230 COVID-19 patients Monday night.

 

On Monday, 41,404 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 36,052.

The federal government has delivered 18,380,325 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 15,343,270 shots have been administered.

So far, 7,223,764 people have been fully vaccinated or 56.7% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 1.9% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,688,261 and 25,682 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 85,514 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

