 

Shootings in Elgin leave 1 dead, 5 wounded

 
By Zack Miller
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 10/25/2021 6:21 PM

One person was killed and five others injured in two separate shooting cases in Elgin, according to police.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, Elgin police responded to reports of a shooting at an industrial complex near Commerce Drive and Tollgate Road. According to an Elgin police Facebook post, a group had gathered to street race, during which an argument started and led to the shooting.

 

A 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were both taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds. An 18-year-old man was also struck but was able to drive himself to the hospital; his injuries were not life-threatening.

The second case occurred just after 2 a.m. Monday. Officers arrived on the 200 block of North Jackson Street to find three men who had been shot.

One victim -- whose identity has yet to be released -- died. Another victim suffered a serious injury, while the third sustained a non-life-threatening injury. Police said the shooter had fled before they arrived.

Both cases are under investigation by the Elgin Police Department.

Elgin police ask anyone with information to call (847) 289-2600.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 