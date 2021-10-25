Shootings in Elgin leave 1 dead, 5 wounded

One person was killed and five others injured in two separate shooting cases in Elgin, according to police.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, Elgin police responded to reports of a shooting at an industrial complex near Commerce Drive and Tollgate Road. According to an Elgin police Facebook post, a group had gathered to street race, during which an argument started and led to the shooting.

A 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were both taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds. An 18-year-old man was also struck but was able to drive himself to the hospital; his injuries were not life-threatening.

The second case occurred just after 2 a.m. Monday. Officers arrived on the 200 block of North Jackson Street to find three men who had been shot.

One victim -- whose identity has yet to be released -- died. Another victim suffered a serious injury, while the third sustained a non-life-threatening injury. Police said the shooter had fled before they arrived.

Both cases are under investigation by the Elgin Police Department.

Elgin police ask anyone with information to call (847) 289-2600.