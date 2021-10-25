Pritzker says 500,000 'kid-sized' doses of COVID-19 vaccine coming to Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker outlined plans for distributing COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5 to 12 Monday when federal regulators give approval. Daily Herald File Photo

An initial supply of about 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be available for Illinois children ages 5 to 11 assuming federal regulators approve shots in the coming days, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday.

Once that occurs, "kid-sized doses and kid-sized needles will be shipped out to pharmacies, pediatricians and other providers across Illinois," Pritzer said. He expected "early to next week we should have those vaccines in hand."

The state is providing a vaccine distribution program for practitioners and he urged parents to "call your pediatrician now to make sure they've enrolled and have ordered doses."

About 1.1 million kids are eligible for vaccinations and along with private practices, over 700 retail pharmacies will offer inoculations, officials said.

The state is also reaching out to 756 elementary school districts offering to conduct clinics at local schools.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike, a pediatrician, said her school-age children have been vaccinated.

"As a mom, I had zero doubt," she said. "It is critically important that we get as many children vaccinated as quickly as possible, in order to provide them with the ultimate degree of protection."

The first rollout of vaccines to the general public in early 2021 was plagued by supply shortages.

This time, Pritzker said parents who act quickly may be able to have their children vaccinated in time for Christmas.

Pfizer/BioNTech's two-dose vaccine is likely to be the first approved and requires three weeks between shots.

Officials acknowledged some parents will have questions about the vaccine and encouraged them to get information from reputable websites, such as the American Academy of Pediatrics at aap.org.

More doses will be shipped to Illinois in the coming weeks for children.