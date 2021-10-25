Park City shooting victim identified

A 27-year-old North Chicago man who was shot and killed Sunday in Park City has been identified as James Hicks.

Preliminary results of an autopsy Monday showed Hicks died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Lake County Coroner's office.

Park City police were called about noon Sunday to the 700 block of Sharon Avenue for a person down outside an apartment complex.

The man identified Monday as Hicks was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan.

Park City police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force are investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Park City police Department, (847) 662-2135 or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County Crime Stoppers, (847) 662-2222 or http://www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com/.