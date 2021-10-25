 

Leyden Twp. woman accused of suffocating newborn

By Zack Miller
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 10/25/2021 8:21 PM

A Leyden Township woman has been charged with first degree murder after she suffocated her newborn child and buried him in her backyard, according to the Cook County sheriff's office.

According to a news release, Alvory C. Chavez Ramos gave birth to the child last fall in the bathtub of her family's home near Franklin Park. The 23-year-old covered the child's mouth and nose when he began to cry to prevent her family members from discovering the birth, the news release said.

 

When the child stopped moving, Ramos placed him in a plastic bag and buried him in the backyard, authorities said.

The child's remains were found in May, and an autopsy revealed the cause of death was asphyxia.

Chavez Ramos was arrested Saturday after DNA testing confirmed she was the mother of the child, authorities said. She told detectives she tried to conceal her pregnancy from her family because she thought they would be angry with her, the news release said.

Chavez Ramos was ordered held on $950,000 bail.

