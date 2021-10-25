Hanover Park man charged in I-290 shooting
Updated 10/25/2021 5:46 PM
A Hanover Park man is facing multiple felony charges in connection with a July shooting on Interstate 290, the Illinois State Police said Monday.
Bradley Pyles, 30, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, unlawful possession of a defaced firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a news release said.
A driver of a vehicle headed east on I-290 near Laramie Avenue reported he had been shot around 7:30 p.m. July 23. A week later, Illinois State Police conducted an investigation with local police that led officers to arrest Pyles, according to the news release.
Pyles' bond was set at $80,000. He remains in custody at the Cook County jail.
