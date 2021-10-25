Feder: Chicago Bulls sign multiyear radio renewal with The Score

With the incomparable Chuck Swirsky as play-by-play announcer alongside color analyst Bill Wennington, Chicago Bulls radio broadcasts will continue for years to come on Audacy sports/talk WSCR 670-AM, according to a renewal announced Monday.

Terms of the multiyear contract were not disclosed, but the agreement extends The Score's run as radio flagship of the Bulls for all regular season and postseason games. The deal also calls for Swirsky to host a 15-minute pregame show and for a roster of others to host a 30-minute postgame show.

"For years, 670 The Score has been the home for Bulls basketball, and we're delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with the Reinsdorf family and the Bulls organization," Rachel Williamson, regional president and market manager of Audacy Chicago, said in a statement.

"As the voice of Chicago sports fans, we look forward to many more years of giving our listeners premier year-round coverage of the team, both on and off the court."

• For the full report, and more Chicago media news, go to robertfeder.com.