COVID-19 update: 5,140 new cases, 58 deaths over the weekend, 1,198 in hospital Sunday

Rick West | Staff Photographer, April 2021

New cases of COVID-19 reached 5,140 over the weekend with 58 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Monday.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,198 COVID-19 patients Sunday night.

Between Friday and Sunday, 107,370 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 33,711.

There were 2,076 new cases Saturday, 1,499 on Sunday, and 1,565 on Monday.

The state reported 37 deaths on Saturday, 13 on Sunday, and eight on Monday.

The IDPH does not update COVID-19 data on the weekend.

The federal government has delivered 18,342,935 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 15,311,086 shots have been administered.

So far, 7,217,688 people have been fully vaccinated or over 56.6% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,686,048 and 25,648 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 71,403 virus tests in the last 24 hours.