Chicago man identified as one of John Wayne Gacy's victims

Investigators at Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart's office have identified another of serial killer John Wayne Gacy's previously unknown victims.

Dart said the latest identified victim is Francis Wayne Alexander, a Chicago man and North Carolina native who would have been 21 or 22 when killed by Gacy sometime between early 1976 and early 1977.

Alexander is survived by a mother, two half-sisters and two half-brothers. The family was notified of the findings Oct. 22.

"It is hard, even 45 years later, to know the fate of our beloved Wayne," the family wrote in a statement issued by Dart's office. "He was killed at the hands of a vile and evil man. Our hearts are heavy, and our sympathies go out to the other victims' families. Our only comfort is knowing this killer no longer breathes the same air as we do."

While most of Gacy's 33 known victims were identified following his Dec. 21, 1978 arrest, six of the bodies discovered mostly under the killer's home near Des Plaines have still not been identified.

Gacy, who preyed on teenage boys and young men between 1970 and 1978, was executed in 1994.

A decade ago, Dart renewed his agency's efforts to identify those whose identities remained unknown by using more modern DNA technology now available. The remains of the unidentified were exhumed to collect genetic material for testing.

Dart asked anyone who believed they might be able to help identify the victims to submit DNA for comparison. They initially received dozens of inquiries.

"These unidentified young men brutally murdered by this vicious serial killer deserve dignity and that includes knowing their names," Dart said. "As science evolves, it is important for us to continually apply these new tools to both new and old cases to help victims and their families."

In 2011, those advances led to the identification of 19-year-old William George Bundy of Chicago as one of Gacy's victims.

In 2017, Dart's office identified James "Jimmie" Byron Haakenson of Minnesota as one of the six victims who had previously gone unidentified.

Sometimes the efforts resulted in estranged family members being reunited.

In 2011, a former Glen Ellyn resident was found in Oregon by sheriff's investigators tracking leads in the cases of the unidentified Gacy victims.

Investigators say at least another 11 cold cases unrelated to Gacy have also been solved through this renewed investigation, including the death of a Washington, Illinois man who was a student at Northwestern University.

Investigators revealed in 2018 they had helped identify 21-year-old Daniel Raymond Noe whose family believed he might have been a victim of Gacy's. It turns out Noe's remains were found on a steep slope on Mount Olympus in Utah. Investigators believe Noe, an avid climber, suffered an injury and died there, his remains going undiscovered until found by hikers in 2010.

