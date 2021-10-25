Authorities looking for man after Palatine Twp. shooting
Updated 10/25/2021 7:02 PM
Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a shooting Sunday that injured one person in Palatine Township.
The Cook County sheriff's office responded to a report shortly after 5 p.m. of multiple shots fired on the 1500 block of Silver Lane, just outside Palatine. Officers found an 18-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and a graze wound to the back of his head, sheriff's office spokeswoman Shereen Mohammad said Tuesday.
The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.
The shooter described as male, Hispanic, possibly in his late teens or early 20s, driving a black Honda Passport SUV, Mohammad said.
Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office at (708) 865-4896.
