Authorities looking for man after Palatine shooting

Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a shooting Sunday that injured one person in unincorporated Palatine Township.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office responded to a report shortly after 5 p.m. of multiple shots fired on the 1500 block of Silver Lane, just outside Palatine.

Officers found an 18-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and a graze wound to the back of his head, Cook County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Shereen Mohammad said Tuesday.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The offender is described as a male, Hispanic, possibly in his late teens or early 20s, driving a black Honda Passport SUV, Mohammad said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (708) 865-4896.