Suburban Skyview: Sun sets on football rivalry from 200 feet in the air

A glimpse of the gridiron from 200 feet in the air

Crosstown rivals Naperville North and Naperville Central prepare to play Oct. 1 in Benedetti Wehrli Stadium at North Central College in Naperville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

From 200 feet in the air, where this picture was made, teenage warriors can be seen taking the field as the sun sets on Benedetti Wehrli Stadium at North Central College.

Crosstown rivals Naperville Central and Naperville North were preparing to face off in a battle two years in the making.

The Huskies spoiled the Redhawks' homecoming with a 38-27 victory.

The two teams did not play each other during the shortened 2021 spring season, but the first fall game between the two Naperville schools did not disappoint. Each team repeatedly marched down the field adding touchdowns as the score increased.

Temperatures and the humidity sored on the first day of October as almost every seat in the stadium was filled with excited students and enthusiastic football fans.

Both schools have almost 3,000 students and are part of the DuPage Valley Conference.

The stadium, which opened in 1999, is named after two North Central College alumni, Albert Benedetti and Richard Wehrli. North Central College was founded in 1861 in Plainfield and moved to Naperville in 1870.

