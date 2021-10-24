Mundelein village board meets Monday
Updated 10/24/2021 5:11 PM
Daily Herald report
The Mundelein village board meets Monday to discuss a variety of issues and to honor planning and zoning commission member Sophia Schneckloth.
Schneckloth has served on the commission since 2015.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at village hall, 300 Plaza Circle.
You can watch the meeting online at mundelein.org.
