Man fatally shot in Park City on Sunday

A 27-year-old North Chicago man was fatally shot outside an apartment complex in Park City on Sunday.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Sharon Avenue about noon, where they found a man unresponsive with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from Park City police.

Paramedics took the man to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the incident alongside Park City police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Park City Police Department at (847) 662-2135 or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.