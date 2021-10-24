Kane sheriff investigating threat made against Central High School

Additional Kane County Sheriff's deputies will be on campus at Burlington Central High School Monday after a social media threat of violence at an unidentified Central High School.

According to a post on the Kane County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page, deputies received information about the threat on Saturday morning. Deputies went to the school, but there were no activities and no students present. Officials later determined that the threat came from a fake Snapchat account, which indicated there would be a shooting on an unknown date "at Central High School."

Officers are continuing to investigate and are working with district officials. The sheriff's department's post stated it's not clear if the threat was made against Burlington Central or some other Central High School.

The Plainfield Police Department also had been investigating a threat against a Central High School and determined that the threat was not being made against Plainfield Central High School. Authorities in Missouri also are investigating the complaint, states a post on the Plainfield Police Department's Facebook page, though authorities did not say why.