Algonquin Road closing at rail crossing Oct. 26

The Illinois Department of Transportation says repairs to the Union Pacific Railroad crossing on Algonquin Road, west of Wolf Road in Des Plaines will require a full closure starting, weather permitting, 9 a.m. Tuesday.

A posted detour will direct motorists to Mount Prospect Road, Oakton Street and Wolf Road. The work is expected to be complete by 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to detour signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.