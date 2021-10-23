Wisconsin man charged with interfering in DUI investigation then attacking officers in jail

A Wisconsin man was arrested on charges of interfering with a DUI investigation, then injured two Lake County correctional officers while in custody, police said.

Ryan Groh, 34, of Kenosha, was a passenger in a car Lake County Sheriff's deputies had pulled over for a traffic stop at Sheridan Road and 21st Street, Zion, at about 2 a.m. Oct. 21, officials said.

The driver was Groh's sister, Melissa Groh, 29, of Beach Park.

Police were conducting field sobriety tests with Melissa Groh when her brother got out of the car and started interfering with the deputies. They attempted to place him into custody but he resisted, police said.

Ryan Groh was placed into custody and taken to Lake County jail for obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Melissa Groh was subsequently arrested on charges of DUI, police said.

During processing, around 6:30 a.m., Ryan Groh attacked two officers, throwing multiple punches and hitting one in the face before being subdued, officials said.

One officer suffered a hand injury and another sustained a knee injury during the attack. Both officers were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, treated and released.

Groh was charged with two additional counts of resisting a correctional officer and one count of aggravated battery to a correctional officer, a felony, the report stated.

Groh remains in Lake County jail on $200,000 bail, with a court date of Oct. 26.