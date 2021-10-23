Police investigating armed robbery at gas station near Grayslake

Lake County Sheriff's police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Saturday morning at a gas station in an unincorporated area near Grayslake.

Lake County Sheriff's police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Saturday morning at a gas station in an unincorporated area near Grayslake.

At about 8:15 a.m., two men entered a gas station in the 33100 block of North Route 45, police said. One man pointed a gun at the store clerk and a customer. The two men then stole the cash register, which contained money, and fled on foot heading north, police said.

Responding to a 911 call, Lake County Sheriff's deputies found evidence near the scene that was sent for processing.

Preliminary investigation shows two suspects described as African-American men between the ages of 18 and 25, with a thin build and wearing black hooded sweatshirts, black pants and black shoes, Lake County police stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (847) 549-5200 or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222 or www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com.