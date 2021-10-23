Des Plaines police searching for missing man
Updated 10/23/2021 7:09 PM
The Des Plaines Police Department is searching for a 68-year-old man who has a condition that places him in danger.
Grouu Tzonkov, a 68-year-old white man who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, was last seen at 1581 S. Marshall Drive in Des Plaines at 11 a.m. Friday, according to an Illinois State Police's advisory.
Tzonkov has white hair and is wearing a black jacket, dark shirt, khaki pants and black shoes, the alert said. He was driving a white 2017 Mercedes GLS with Illinois license plate L848086.
Anyone with information about Tzonkov's whereabouts should call the Des Plaines Police Department at (847) 391-5400, or call 9-1-1.
Article Comments
