Shooting reported in Aurora

Aurora police reported on social media that officers were on the scene of a shooting late Friday night on the 400 block of East Park Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the Facebook post said.

Authorities asked that anyone with information about the shooting call police at (630) 256-5500. Tipsters also can call Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 to report information anonymously.