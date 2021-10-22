Shooting reported in Aurora
Updated 10/22/2021 10:45 PM
Aurora police reported on social media that officers were on the scene of a shooting late Friday night on the 400 block of East Park Avenue.
The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the Facebook post said.
Authorities asked that anyone with information about the shooting call police at (630) 256-5500. Tipsters also can call Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 to report information anonymously.
