Palatine American Legion offering commemorative bricks

American Legion Post 690 in Palatine is offering commemorative bricks to honor people's military service. The bricks will serve as a new platform for its World War II cannon, shown here in 2015. The cannon was restored last year. Daily Herald file photo

American Legion Post 690 in Palatine is offering commemorative bricks for people who want to honor their family members for their service in the military.

A total 500 are available at a $110 contribution each. The bricks will be engraved with the person's name and details of their service, and will serve as a platform for the Post's World War II cannon, which was restored last year.

"This is an opportunity for you to salute a veteran or family member by donating a custom engraved brick. You can also order a brick to honor relatives or friends who are not veterans," said Paul Clausell, Commander of the American Legion Post 690.

The Legion plans to complete and dedicate the restored cannon and bricks on Memorial Day 2022.

To participate, you can download, print and complete the order form from alpost690.us. The form and payment can then be mailed to American Legion Post 690, 122 W. Palatine Rd., Palatine, IL 60067, or dropped off Tuesday through Sunday at Post 690's club room.

For more information, call (847) 359-1606 or email palatinepost690@gmail.com.