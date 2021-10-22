'I will always remember her kindness': Former Long Grove Village President Maria Rodriguez has died

Former Long Grove Mayor Maria Rodriguez, right, ran for lieutenant governor with gubernatorial candidate Bill Brady, left, in 2014. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2013

If there was an elected position in Long Grove, Maria Rodriguez held it.

During a political career that spanned three decades, Rodriguez served as the village's clerk, as a trustee and ultimately as its president.

Rodriguez, 62, died Tuesday, surrounded by her family. She had cancer.

Born Maria Dolores Rengers, Rodriguez grew up in Glenview. She graduated from St. Louise de Marillac High School in Northfield and the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Much of Rodriguez's adult life was dedicated to public service.

Rodriguez served as Long Grove's clerk from 1993 to 1994 and as trustee from 1994 to 1997. She was elected village president in 2005 and served two terms, until 2013.

A Republican, Rodriguez also sought higher office, running for Congress in 2010 and lieutenant governor in 2014 as Bill Brady's running mate.

Politics can be a brutal business, but Rodriguez never spoke badly about other people or maligned them behind their backs, recalled her husband, Ray.

"She believed that everybody had goodness in them," he said.

Outside of politics, Rodriguez was active in the Roman Catholic Church, serving as liturgical coordinator for St. Mary Parish in Buffalo Grove, among other duties.

Rodriguez found strength in her faith, her husband said.

"It provided her tremendous support at the end of her life, that there was more to come," he said.

Ray Rodriguez recalled how his wife, facing death, was more concerned about other people being sad than herself.

"She was a very positive, uplifting, wonderful person," he said.

In a public statement, Long Grove Village President Bill Jacob said he'll remember Rodriguez "as a woman of deep faith, courage and conviction."

"Most of all I will always remember her kindness," Jacob said.

Visitation is scheduled to run from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling.

A funeral Mass will be said at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Road.

In addition to her husband, Rodgriguez's survivors include three children, two grandchildren, her mother and five siblings.

Instead of sending flowers, donations should be made to charity.