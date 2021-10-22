Human remains found at forest preserve near Darien

Workers found human remains Friday morning south of a campground in Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve near Darien, the DuPage County Forest Preserve District has announced.

Authorities said they do not know if the remains are those of Jacob Cefolia, a missing Elmhurst man whose car was found outside the preserve in August 2020.

According to a news release, the remains could not be visually identified. The DuPage County coroner has been notified.

The district also notified Elmhurst police.

Cefolia's ex-wife reported him missing in early August 2020, when he failed to pick up his children for his scheduled visitation.

The 49-year-old man was a United Airlines executive.

According to an ABC 7 news report, Cefolia routinely ran in the forest preserve.

Other news media, including People magazine, reported that Elmhurst police had searched Cefolia's house in connection with an unspecified criminal investigation shortly before he disappeared.

Forest preserve police and other police agencies searched the preserve repeatedly last year, as did volunteers.