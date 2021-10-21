Three charged in Carol Stream man's overdose death

A Streamwood man and two brothers from Willowbrook are facing drug-induced homicide charges stemming from the January overdose death of a 35-year-old Carol Stream man.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the charges Thursday against Stanley Carter, 28, of Streamwood, who is accused of selling the fentanyl-laced heroin as well as Willowbrook brothers Lee Crosby, 35, and Nathan Crosby, 34, who are accused of delivering it to the victim, Timothy Kim.

The three face a maximum of 30 years in prison if convicted. The trio are also charged with criminal drug conspiracy and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. In addition, the brothers are charged with possession of a controlled substance.

According to court records, Kim made arrangements through Lee Crosby to buy heroin from Carter sometime in January. Kim's body was found by his father on Jan. 18, and a small bag containing the deadly mixture of drugs was found nearby.

The DuPage County coroner's office ruled Kim's death "the result of a combination of fentanyl and isopropyl intoxication."

In March, Carter was also charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and narcotics racketeering. Those charges carry a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Carter's bail was set at $250,000, while the Crosbys received bail amounts of $750,000 each. All three are currently being held at the DuPage County jail.