Police dog called a hero after taking bullet from Chicago murder suspect

A police dog is being called a "hero" for taking a bullet from a Chicago murder suspect who was then shot and wounded by Kenosha County sheriff's deputies Thursday morning.

Chicago police tipped off deputies that a suspect driving the murder victim's vehicle was at the Benson Corners gas station off Highway 50 in Bristol, Kenosha County Sheriff David G. Beth said.

The man shot Riggs once in the forehead, Beth said. The German shepard "trotted off" and was taken to an Illinois emergency center, Beth said. Riggs, who has spent five years on the force, was expected to recover.

