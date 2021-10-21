Plans for new cocktail bar in downtown St. Charles continue to move forward

A cocktail bar continues to move forward with plans to open in the space that formerly housed 100 Grapes wine tasting room in downtown St. Charles. Submitted photo

A cocktail bar continues to move forward with plans to open in the space that formerly housed 100 Grapes wine tasting room in downtown St. Charles.

At their Monday meeting, aldermen on the St. Charles City Council's Government Operations Committee recommended approval of a request from the owners of The Lewis, located at 106 E. Main St., for a liquor license as well as a 2 a.m. late-night permit. The owners of The Lewis also own Bogart's bar at 219 W. Main St. in downtown St. Charles.

The full city council will now consider the request at its Nov. 1 meeting. 100 Grapes opened in 2019 and closed last year.

Co-owner Brandon Andriola told aldermen that The Lewis will be a high-end wine and whiskey bar. The Lewis will also sell craft cocktails.

The Lewis will not feature live music.

"It's a smaller venue, so putting in a stage isn't something we are able to do," Andriola said.

There are also no plans for an outdoor seating area or smoking area. Plans are to open by mid-December.

Local businesses such as Riverlands Brewing Company, D and G Brewing, Alter Brewing + Kitchen and The Wine Exchange would provide the majority of The Lewis' inventory and Blue Goose Market in St. Charles would provide prepackaged meat and cheese boards.

The Lewis would have seating for 39 people. Before 100 Grapes opened, the building housed an antique store.