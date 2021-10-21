Feder: Trenier Ward joins ABC 7
Updated 10/21/2021 6:18 AM
Trenier Ward, a multimedia journalist who grew up in Chicago and graduated from Northern Illinois University, is coming home to join ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7 as a per diem reporter, starting Monday.
Ward most recently was a reporter for WBAL, the NBC affiliate in Baltimore.
"When I set out on this journey to be a TV journalist, I honestly never expected a path would be paved back to my home city to work as a reporter at its No. 1 news station," Ward tweeted. "I'm so overwhelmed. I am grateful for this opportunity to share the stories of my city where my dream first manifested as a child -- watching this very station with my mother."
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.