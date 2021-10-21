Feder: Trenier Ward joins ABC 7

Trenier Ward, a multimedia journalist who grew up in Chicago and graduated from Northern Illinois University, is coming home to join ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7 as a per diem reporter, starting Monday.

Ward most recently was a reporter for WBAL, the NBC affiliate in Baltimore.

"When I set out on this journey to be a TV journalist, I honestly never expected a path would be paved back to my home city to work as a reporter at its No. 1 news station," Ward tweeted. "I'm so overwhelmed. I am grateful for this opportunity to share the stories of my city where my dream first manifested as a child -- watching this very station with my mother."

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.