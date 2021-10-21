COVID-19 update: 1,309 hospitalized, 36 more deaths, 2,146 new cases

More than 15 million first, second and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered throughout Illinois since December 2020, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, Jan. 19

State health officials today reported 1,309 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized throughout Illinois.

Of those hospitalized, 330 are in intensive care, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

IDPH also reported 36 more COVID-19 deaths, while 2,146 new cases of the disease were diagnosed as well.

That brings the state's death toll from COVID-19 to 25,563, while 1,677,939 cases have been diagnosed in Illinois throughout the pandemic.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 1.9%. Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials also reported 34,115 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide, bringing the total number of vaccine shots administered to Illinois residents and workers to 15,166,996.

To date, 56.4% of the state's 12.7 million residents have been fully vaccinated, according to IDPH records.