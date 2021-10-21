Chicago Executive Airport hires veteran aviation leader as new executive director

Jeffrey Miller is the new executive director of the Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling. He comes to the suburbs from Laredo, Texas, where he's been working as director of Laredo International Airport. Courtesy of Chicago Executive Airport

Wheeling's Chicago Executive Airport is flying in a Texan to be its new leader.

The airport's board of directors has named Jeffrey Miller the facility's executive director.

Miller has served as the director of Laredo International Airport in Laredo, Texas, since 2019, his LinkedIn profile indicates. He previously worked at airports in Pennsylvania, Indiana, California and elsewhere.

Miller's hiring follows a national search, airport officials said.

"Jeffrey brings with him proven success at various levels of airport management and is highly respected in our industry," D. Court Harris, the airport board's chairman, said in an announcement of the hire Thursday. "We know his leadership and experience will be an asset to the airport as we continue to provide the highest level of service to our customers and the communities we serve."

Starting Nov. 1, Miller will manage the day-to-day operations of the airport, which is jointly owned by Wheeling and Prospect Heights.

"I am so happy to be joining the Chicago Executive Airport team, which is poised for tremendous growth," Miller said in the announcement. "I look forward to joining at this very exciting time."

Jamie Abbott resigned as executive director earlier this year. George Sakas has been serving as interim executive director.