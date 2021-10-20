Pace leader to retire at end of year

Pace Executive Director Rocky Donahue, left, checks out a new walkway connected with a transit station located over I-90 at Barrington Road with former agency CEO T.J. Ross in 2018. Daily Herald File Photo

Pace is searching for a new leader for the second time in three years.

Executive Director Rocky Donahue, who has worked at Pace since 1984, announced Wednesday he will retire at the end of the year.

"I'm ready to move on to the next chapter in my life and turn the keys of the bus over to new leadership," Donahue said in a statement. "At Pace we are committed to connecting communities, and I am confident that Pace will continue to provide quality service throughout our region."

Donahue became executive director in November 2018 after serving in a variety of roles that included deputy executive director. He started at Pace as a legislative analyst in 1984, when the suburban bus transit agency was formed.

As executive director, Donahue oversaw plans for a zero-emissions fleet and the Dempster Pulse express bus.

His greatest challenge was managing Pace through the COVID-19 pandemic amid safety concerns about an unknown virus, a drop in ridership and funding, and the need to keep well-used routes operating.

"I can think of no better leader for our agency during COVID than Rocky," Pace Chairman Richard Kwasneski said. "He has provided steadfast leadership, innovative planning, and has been an effective advocate for Pace and public transit."

Pace officials did not release details about the search for a replacement. Donahue stepped in when former CEO T.J. Ross retired after 20 years on the job.

Current challenges facing Pace include the need to rebuild ridership decimated by the pandemic.