I-90 tractor-trailer crash near Rosemont cleared

All lanes of eastbound Interstate 90 near Rosemont have reopened after an earlier crash that caused the driver of a tractor-trailer to be pinned into the vehicle.

According to the traffic-monitoring website sigalert.com, the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. just before Higgins Road, causing backups for several miles and an hourlong delay on the interstate.

Authorities have not provided any other details about the crash or injuries to anyone involved.