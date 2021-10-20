COVID-19 update: 1,382 hospitalized, 36 more deaths, 2,447 new cases

Illinois Department of Public Health records show 15,132,881 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since they became available in December. John Starks | Staff Photographer, December 2020

State health officials today reported 1,382 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospitals throughout Illinois, 14.4% fewer than one week ago.

Of those hospitalized, 350 are in intensive, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

IDPH officials also reported 36 more COVID-19 deaths, as well as 2,447 new cases of the disease.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 25,527, while 1,675,793 infections have been recorded in Illinois since the outset of the pandemic.

The statewide seven-day case positivity rate is at 1.9%, the first time it's been reported under 2% since July 16. Case positivity is calculated as the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily accounting of those figures.

IDPH officials are also reporting 33,353 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

To date, Illinois vaccine providers have administered 15,132,881 first, second and booster doses of the vaccine to Illinois residents and workers.

IDPH figures now show 56.4% of the state's 12.7 million residents are fully vaccinated.