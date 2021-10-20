COVID-19 case positivity at lowest point since mid-July in Illinois

Illinois Department of Public Health records show 15,132,881 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since they became available in December. John Starks | Staff Photographer, December 2020

A key COVID-19 metric has dropped to its lowest level in more than three months and hospitalizations from the respiratory illness are down nearly 15% from a week ago.

Illinois Department of Public Health data released today shows the state's seven-day case positivity level at 1.9%, the lowest it's been since July 16. Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests and is one of the metrics used by health officials to determine the level of precautions necessary to avoid more cases.

IDPH officials also reported 1,382 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 14.4% fewer than just one week ago.

Of those hospitalized, 350 are in intensive care.

IDPH officials also reported 36 more COVID-19 deaths, as well as 2,447 new cases of the disease.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 25,527, while 1,675,793 infections have been recorded in Illinois since the outset of the pandemic.

IDPH officials are also reporting 33,353 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

To date, Illinois vaccine providers have administered 15,132,881 first, second and booster doses of the vaccine to Illinois residents and workers.

IDPH figures now show 56.4% of the state's 12.7 million residents are fully vaccinated.