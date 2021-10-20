Aurora man pleads guilty to deliberately hitting baby's head against chair, doorknob

An Aurora man has pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic battery for deliberately hitting a 1-month-old baby's head against a chair and a doorknob, causing skull and brain injuries.

Shawn Hoelscher, 32, was sentenced to 180 days in jail under the terms of a plea deal a judge approved Friday.

Hoelscher was charged after the baby was injured in August 2020.

Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Greg Sams said Aurora police responded to Rush University Medical Center in Chicago on Aug. 12, 2020. Hoelscher had told hospital workers that he accidentally hit the child's head against a door or a door handle while taking care of her.

Medical workers, however, believed her injuries were inconsistent with that kind of blow. The baby had several skull fractures and suffered brain bruises and bleeding.

According to Sams, Hoelscher later told police that he had been in the basement of a home with the baby around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2020. The mother and a 2-year-old sibling were upstairs sleeping.

Hoelscher told authorities that the baby was fussier than usual and crying. He said he "bonked" her head on a chair, according to Sams.

The mother awoke around 1 a.m. and took over care of the child. At about 5 a.m., she noticed swelling on the baby's head.

Hoelscher eventually admitted to authorities that he grabbed the child around her torso and slammed her several times.

The child has recovered from her injuries.

Hoelscher will not get any credit for 33 days he spent in a California jail awaiting extradition to Illinois after he failed to appear for a September court date.

Upon release, he will not be allowed to have any contact for 12 months with the child. After that, he may be allowed supervised visits if the mother of the child agrees.

He also must register as a violent offender against youth.