 

Underwood has commanding fundraising lead in 14th District race

  • Lauren Underwood

    Lauren Underwood

  • James Marter

    James Marter

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 10/19/2021 12:29 PM

As she prepares for a third congressional run in 2022, Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville holds a dramatic fundraising lead over a newly surfaced Republican challenger, federal documents show.

Underwood, who represents the suburban 14th District, ended September with nearly $1.8 million in her campaign coffers -- more than 104 times the roughly $17,005 that GOP rival James Marter's campaign reported having at the time.

 

Congressional candidates must file quarterly financial reports with the Federal Election Commission once their campaigns collect or spend at least $5,000. The reports show money collected and spent, debts and other financial transactions.

Reports covering July 1 through Sept. 30 were due last week. They can be viewed at fec.gov.

The Lauren Underwood for Congress committee started April with nearly $1.5 million saved.

Underwood, who narrowly defeated Republican Jim Oberweis in 2020, received about $785,277 in campaign donations and financial transfers during the third quarter. Of those contributions, about $657,592 came from individuals and about $127,686 came from various committees or special interest groups, her report showed.

Underwood's supporters last quarter included:

• The Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, which gave $1,000.

• NARAL Pro-Choice America, an abortion rights group, which gave $2,500.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

• The Environmental Defense Action Fund, which gave $1,000.

• The Airline Pilots Association and the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, each of which gave $1,000.

Underwood also reported several donations from the campaign committees of fellow members of Congress.

"I am very thankful for the continuous generosity of Team Underwood," Underwood said in a news release. "I am constantly reminded that I wouldn't be able to represent this great district without the unwavering support from our voters and friends."

Underwood reported about $499,512 in expenses, refunds and other disbursements during the quarter.

Marter, an Oswego software consultant and library district trustee, has been a regular fixture on ballots in recent years. He unsuccessfully ran for Congress in the 14th District in 2020 and in the 16th District in 2018. He also ran for U.S. Senate in 2016.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Marter for Congress committee started April with less than $8,484 saved. At the time, Marter was running in the 16th District, which is served by Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

Marter announced last week that he'll instead pursue the nomination in the 14th because he expects his home will be within its new boundaries once Illinois' legislative map is completed ahead of the June 2022 primary.

Marter's campaign reported receiving about $22,983 in donations during the third quarter. Of that sum, more than $2,422 came in as loans from Marter, and at least $7,250 consisted of donated services from various vendors.

As for donations from special interest groups or other political committees, Team Marter reported receiving $500 from only three:

• Illinois Family Action, the legislative arm of a conservative Christian organization called the Illinois Family Institute.

• Republican senatorial candidate Bobby Piton's campaign committee.

• GOP gubernatorial candidate Gary Rabine's campaign committee.

Marter reported more than $14,461 in disbursements during the quarter. His committee also has more than $63,000 in debts to the candidate dating back to 2017.

Marter knows he's far behind Underwood when it comes to having money for campaign ads, staff, polling or other political purposes.

"Up until a couple days ago, I was in a (seven-way) primary race and no one knew what the maps looked like for sure," he said in an email. "It will take the primary season to build a war chest for the general (election)."

At the moment, the 14th District includes parts of DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, DeKalb and Kendall counties. But that will change before next year's elections.

District lines are being redrawn based on population changes between the 2010 and 2020 censuses.

A preliminary map released by state Democratic lawmakers last week gives the 14th District parts of the same seven counties.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Republican congressional candidate switches races, will try to unseat Rep. Lauren Underwood
Related Article
Republican congressional candidate switches races, will try to unseat Rep. Lauren Underwood
 
More than half of Kinzinger's GOP primary challengers believe Trump won the 2020 election
Related Article
More than half of Kinzinger's GOP primary challengers believe Trump won the 2020 election
 
Underwood and Casten raising big bucks ahead of 2022 congressional campaigns
Related Article
Underwood and Casten raising big bucks ahead of 2022 congressional campaigns
 
Kinzinger again outraises rivals for 16th District, ends quarter with $3 million in bank
Related Article
Kinzinger again outraises rivals for 16th District, ends quarter with $3 million in bank
 
How the 'red mirage' gave Republicans false sense of election success
Related Article
How the 'red mirage' gave Republicans false sense of election success
 
AP projects Underwood to win 14th District, but Oberweis vows to fight on
Related Article
AP projects Underwood to win 14th District, but Oberweis vows to fight on
 
Oberweis wins in key battleground Congressional primary
Related Article
Oberweis wins in key battleground Congressional primary
 
Related Article
In Underwood's Congressional district, the eyes Tuesday are on 7 Republicans
 
Where money is coming from in the 14th Congressional race
Related Article
Where money is coming from in the 14th Congressional race
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 