Prosecutors: Elgin man yelled 'you will die' after shooting Chicago police officer in face

Police on Monday investigate the scene where a police officer was shot by an offender in the parking lot of a shopping center on the 1000 west block of North Avenue. Anthony vazquez/Sun-Times

A Elgin man who was confronted by Chicago police after threatening and holding a woman at gunpoint told an officer "you will die" after he shot him in the face at a busy Lincoln Park strip mall, Cook County prosecutors said Tuesday.

The officer was shot when he and and another officer tried talking to Jovan McPherson after the woman he was with asked for help Sunday, prosecutors said.

The officer has been treated and released from Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Earlier Sunday, the 21-year-old woman McPherson is accused of kidnapping picked him up in Elgin so they could run an errand in Chicago, prosecutors said.

When the woman got a call from the father of her child, 23-year-old McPherson got upset, pulled out a gun and took her cellphone, and threatened to kill her, prosecutors said.

McPherson was ordered held without bail for attempted murder and aggravated kidnapping and additional felonies.

He was on probation in two separate cases -- drug possession and fleeing and eluding arrest -- in Kane County at the time of Sunday's shooting, prosecutors said.

