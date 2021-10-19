Pritzker urges eligible residents to get COVID-19 booster shot

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is urging eligible residents to schedule COVID-19 booster shots, particularly older residents.

Expecting new guidance from federal officials later this week or early next week on booster shots for those who received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, Pritzker held a news conference today to promote the need for booster shot planning and announce strategies to provide such inoculations in nursing homes and other congregate care settings.

With less than 60% of the state's 12.7 million residents fully vaccinated, Pritzker also urged those who have yet to receive the vaccine to do so.

"You are 29 times more likely to end up in the hospital if you are an unvaccinated senior," he said.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike also noted new policies are in the works for vaccinating children between the ages of 5 and 11 fairly soon with federal regulators set to discuss guidelines later this month and early next month.