Pritzker aims for holidays to drop indoor mask mandate

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he'd like to rescind the state's indoor mask mandate in time for the holidays, but stopped short of saying what metrics needed to be hit in order for that to happen.

Pritzker made the statement earlier today at a news conference where he urged eligible residents to schedule COVID-19 vaccine booster shots and outlined how he planned to deploy resources from around the state to provide those inoculations in nursing homes and other congregate care settings.

"As we approach the holidays, that's an important marker for us," Pritzker said. "We want to make sure these numbers keep going down because we'd like very much to head into the holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas where people spend extended amounts of time together, we'd like very much to get to a place where we can remove certain mask mandates."

When the indoor mask mandate was reinstated this summer, it was because of surging hospitalizations.

State health officials today reported 1,426 patients were being treated for COVID-19 infections in hospitals throughout Illinois.

Of those hospitalized with COVID-19, 332 were in intensive care, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

IDPH officials also reported 21 more deaths from the virus, as well as 2,071 new cases.

That brings the state's death toll from COVID-19 to 25,491 residents, while 1,673,346 cases have been diagnosed since the outset of the pandemic.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate remains at 2%. Case positivity is the percentage of new cases diagnosed from a batch of tests. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

Additionally, IDPH officials reported 29,477 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide. Providers throughout Illinois have now administered 15,099,528 doses of the vaccine.

At his news conference today, the governor urged eligible residents to schedule COVID-19 booster shots, particularly older residents.

Expecting new guidance from federal officials later this week or early next week on booster shots for those who received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, Pritzker said state agencies are partnering to provide booster shots for those who may not be able to travel to get their doses, especially those 65 and older.

He noted only 18% of eligible seniors had received the booster shots, according to the most recent data available.

With less than 60% of the state's 12.7 million residents fully vaccinated, Pritzker also urged those who have yet to receive the vaccine to do so.

"You are 29 times more likely to end up in the hospital if you are an unvaccinated senior," he said.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike also noted new policies are in the works for vaccinating children between the ages of 5 and 11 fairly soon with federal regulators set to discuss guidelines later this month and early next month.