Police: Elgin man shot police officer in face, kidnapped woman

An Elgin man has been charged with shooting a Chicago police officer in the face Monday afternoon in a strip mall in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Immediately before Jovan McPherson shot the officer, he kidnapped and restrained a 21-year-old woman, Chicago police said.

McPherson, 23, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery of an officer, unauthorized use of a weapon, kidnapping with a firearm, aggravated unlawful restraint and resisting arrest.

He was expected to appear in court later Tuesday.

Full story at chicagosuntimes.com.