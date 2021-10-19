Police: Elgin man shot police officer in face, kidnapped woman
Updated 10/19/2021 11:36 AM
An Elgin man has been charged with shooting a Chicago police officer in the face Monday afternoon in a strip mall in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
Immediately before Jovan McPherson shot the officer, he kidnapped and restrained a 21-year-old woman, Chicago police said.
McPherson, 23, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery of an officer, unauthorized use of a weapon, kidnapping with a firearm, aggravated unlawful restraint and resisting arrest.
He was expected to appear in court later Tuesday.
