Images: Rally for former Naperville Central athlete Candace Parker and the 2021 WNBA champions Chicago Sky
Updated 10/19/2021 3:15 PM
The City of Chicago celebrated the 2021 WNBA champions Chicago Sky on Tuesday, October 19 with a downtown parade and rally at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park.
Chicago Sky forward/center and former Naperville Central High School athlete Candace Parker celebrates at the 2021 WNBA Champion Chicago Sky Rally Tuesday October 19, 2021 in Chicago at the Pritzker Pavilion.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chance the Rapper participates in the 2021 WNBA Champion Chicago Sky Rally rallyTuesday October 19, 2021 in Chicago at the Pritzker Pavilion.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chicago Sky forward/center Candace Parker, right, and center Stefanie Dolson, middle, celebrate the 2021 WNBA Champion Chicago Sky Rally Tuesday October 19, 2021 in Chicago at the Pritzker Pavilion.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Fans go crazy at the 2021 WNBA Champion Chicago Sky Rally Tuesday October 19, 2021 in Chicago at the Pritzker Pavilion.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chicago Sky forward/center Candace Parker is announced at the 2021 WNBA Champion Chicago Sky Rally Tuesday October 19, 2021 in Chicago at the Pritzker Pavilion.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chicago Sky forward/center Candace Parker is introduced at the 2021 WNBA Champion Chicago Sky Rally Tuesday October 19, 2021 in Chicago at the Pritzker Pavilion.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chicago Sky forward/center Candace Parker and center Stefanie Dolson, right, celebrate at the 2021 WNBA Champion Chicago Sky Rally Tuesday October 19, 2021 in Chicago at the Pritzker Pavilion.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chicago Sky forward/center and former Naperville Central High School athlete Candace Parker takes the stage at the 2021 WNBA Champion Chicago Sky Rally Tuesday October 19, 2021 in Chicago at the Pritzker Pavilion.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chicago Sky forward/center Candace Parker, left, and center Stefanie Dolson have fund during the 2021 WNBA Champion Chicago Sky Rally Tuesday October 19, 2021 in Chicago at the Pritzker Pavilion.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chicago Sky forward/center Candace Parker looks at the trophy during the 2021 WNBA Champion Chicago Sky Rally Tuesday October 19, 2021 in Chicago at the Pritzker Pavilion.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Fans cheer at the 2021 WNBA Champion Chicago Sky Rally Tuesday October 19, 2021 in Chicago at the Pritzker Pavilion.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chance the Rapper watches the 2021 WNBA Champion Chicago Sky Rally Tuesday October 19, 2021 in Chicago at the Pritzker Pavilion.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
The 2021 WNBA Champion Chicago Sky dance at their Rally Tuesday October 19, 2021 in Chicago at the Pritzker Pavilion.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chicago Sky's Candace Parker takes a selfie at the 2021 WNBA Champion Chicago Sky Rally Tuesday October 19, 2021 in Chicago at the Pritzker Pavilion.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson dances as she is announced during the 2021 WNBA Champion Chicago Sky Rally Tuesday October 19, 2021 in Chicago at the Pritzker Pavilion.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chicago Sky's Candace Parker, left, and Stefanie Dolson take a selfie at the 2021 WNBA Champion Chicago Sky Rally Tuesday October 19, 2021 in Chicago at the Pritzker Pavilion.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chicago Skys Candace Parker and Stefanie Dolson have fun during the 2021 WNBA Champion Chicago Sky Rally Tuesday October 19, 2021 in Chicago at the Pritzker Pavilion.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
