Feder: WTTW documentary recalls how Chicago gave birth to improv

"Inventing Improv," the latest installment in WTTW-Channel 11's "Chicago Stories" series, premieres at 8 p.m. Friday on the Window to the World Communications public television station.

From the Compass Players at the University of Chicago to The Second City, Chicago has been synonymous with improvisational comedy for decades. But few know the real story of how the world-famous art form began.

The one-hour documentary and accompanying website explore the life and legacy of Viola Spolin, the social worker and daughter of Russian-Jewish immigrants who came to be known as The Mother of Improv.

