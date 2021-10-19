CLC to bar students without vaccine or negative COVID-19 test from classrooms

Students at the College of Lake County have until the end of the day on Thursday to submit proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test or face being removed from in-person classes. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, August 2020

Students at the College of Lake County have until the end of the day on Thursday to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend in-person or hybrid classes.

Students who refuse will have virtual learning and support options available to them. But compliance will be required if they want to be permitted on campus, according to a news release issued by CLC officials on Tuesday.

Officials said nearly 70% of CLC students enrolled in in-person classes have submitted proof of vaccination so far. The number has steadily risen from 18% of students on Aug. 20, officials said.

Officials said Tuesday they expect the remaining 30% to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.

"We do not want to lose any students because of the mandate," CLC's Chief Academic Officer Sonya Williams said Tuesday in a statement. "We're doing what we can to make it so their education can continue."

CLC and other Illinois colleges must comply with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's mandate last month requiring all college students, school personnel, health care workers and others to be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19.

CLC is giving $100 to students who submit proof of vaccination as a further incentive to get the shot.

According to CLC's COVID-19 reporting website, three students tested positive during the week of Oct. 3, the most recent week that data is available. No teachers tested positive that week.

Free testing is available for students at each of CLC's three campuses.

At the Grayslake campus. students and members of the public can receive the test on Mondays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tests will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Waukegan campus and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Vernon Hills campus.