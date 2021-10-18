Zion woman killed in home by stray gunfire

A 23-year-old Zion woman was killed after being hit by stray gunfire in her home Sunday evening, officials said.

Melanie Yates died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to a report from the Lake County coroner's office.

Zion officers responded to a shots fired call around 9 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 2800 block of Enoch Avenue. They found evidence that shots were fired near the road and concluded that Yates was not the intended target.

Yates was transported to a hospital with extremely critical injuries and was pronounced dead Monday morning.

Members of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force are assisting Zion police with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Zion police at (847) 872-8000 or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222